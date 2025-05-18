Growth Stocks To Consider – May 15th

BlackRock, Novo Nordisk A/S, Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, and Prologis are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose revenues and earnings are expected to grow at rates above the overall market average. These firms typically reinvest profits into expansion, research and development, or acquisitions rather than paying out dividends. Investors buy growth stocks primarily for capital appreciation, accepting higher share-price volatility in exchange for the prospect of stronger long-term returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BlackRock stock traded up $15.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $982.09. The company had a trading volume of 561,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,808. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $913.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $978.07. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $752.30 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $152.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE NVO traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,543,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.23. The company has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $146.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,761. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.93 and a 200-day moving average of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $143.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,395. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.89. 1,194,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,366. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

