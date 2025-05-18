Select Equity Group L.P. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of Alarm.com worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $71.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,875. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $51,716.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,260.64. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,787 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

