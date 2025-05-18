1,512 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by Tema Etfs LLC

Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,620,000 after purchasing an additional 247,786 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $95,868,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $78,443,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $63,647,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.50.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of HUBB opened at $392.16 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.43 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.05 and its 200-day moving average is $397.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.72%.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

