Thomist Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000. iShares Silver Trust comprises 0.7% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

