Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,493,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Loews by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,499,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,983,000 after purchasing an additional 217,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,087,000 after purchasing an additional 210,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Loews by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after buying an additional 179,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $12,727,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $4,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,755,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,923,085.14. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,655 shares of company stock valued at $13,323,294. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE L opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $92.42.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

