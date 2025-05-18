American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,425,000 after purchasing an additional 763,813 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,060,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,032,000 after purchasing an additional 543,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,808,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,174,000 after buying an additional 283,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,603,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,510,000 after buying an additional 716,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,047,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,983,000 after buying an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $85.93 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $114.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.77.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

