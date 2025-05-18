Sentinus LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sentinus LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,530 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,258 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $170.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.35 and its 200-day moving average is $142.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.93 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $265.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $5,954,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,495,308.62. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total transaction of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,674,681.94. This trade represents a 6.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,822 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

