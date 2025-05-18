Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.85.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $170.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.33.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

