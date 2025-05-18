Sentinus LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sentinus LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average of $114.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $125.27.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

