Raiffeisen Bank International AG Takes $583,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,490,378,000 after acquiring an additional 100,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,233,000 after purchasing an additional 223,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $998,400,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $975,141,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,662,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $805,192,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $447.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.72. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.05 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,063,741.30. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,001 shares of company stock worth $2,736,801. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.