Raiffeisen Bank International AG Takes $583,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,490,378,000 after acquiring an additional 100,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,233,000 after purchasing an additional 223,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $998,400,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $975,141,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,662,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $805,192,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Gartner stock opened at $447.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.72. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.05 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
A number of research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.67.
In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,063,741.30. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,001 shares of company stock worth $2,736,801. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
