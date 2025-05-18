Texas Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 7,798 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $109.57 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average of $105.72. The stock has a market cap of $231.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.47%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

