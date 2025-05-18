72,826 Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Acquired by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $191,629.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,571,060 shares in the company, valued at $29,127,452.40. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $305,680.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090,313.28. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,498 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,199. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

SentinelOne Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:S opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.81. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

