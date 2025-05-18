Raiffeisen Bank International AG Takes $709,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -863.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

