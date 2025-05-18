TenCore Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

TenCore Partners LP cut its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for about 7.3% of TenCore Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in DoorDash by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.33. The company has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 122,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,848,365.75. This represents a 9.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $3,102,063.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,840,596.70. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,573 shares of company stock worth $30,407,073. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. FBN Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.