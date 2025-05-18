HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stake Raised by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,557,788 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,566 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up about 2.2% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $546,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $11,763,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $13,316,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,307,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,629,000 after buying an additional 2,196,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDB. StockNews.com raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:HDB opened at $72.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $75.37.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

