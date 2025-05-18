Stonebrook Private Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stonebrook Private Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,665 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,542,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 148,942.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,863 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,395,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,046 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $90.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

