Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 368,250 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368,250 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 421.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,755,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,223,000 after buying an additional 2,226,837 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,154,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,012,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,280 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,612,000 after acquiring an additional 950,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,692,000 after acquiring an additional 809,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $58.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

