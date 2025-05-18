Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $32,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,606.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $237,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,578.49. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $662,879.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 150,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.9%

CWST stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $121.24.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.