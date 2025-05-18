TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.95% of Voyager Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Acquisition by 5,370.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 960,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 942,633 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $7,095,000.

Voyager Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VACH opened at $10.32 on Friday. Voyager Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

Voyager Acquisition Company Profile

Voyager Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Voyager Acquisition Corp. is based in BROOKLYN, N.Y.

