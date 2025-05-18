MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Sold by Thoma Bravo L.P.

Thoma Bravo L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,932,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the quarter. MeridianLink accounts for 10.7% of Thoma Bravo L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Thoma Bravo L.P. owned 38.31% of MeridianLink worth $597,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.97.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $81.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

