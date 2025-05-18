Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 32,890 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,890 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 215,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $35.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

