762 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Strive Asset Management LLC

Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 762 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $412.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.15. The stock has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,736.32. This trade represents a 25.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

