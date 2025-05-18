Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $13,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP stock opened at $218.68 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $234.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

