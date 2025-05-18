Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $13,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
CHKP stock opened at $218.68 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $234.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.04.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
