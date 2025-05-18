Thomist Capital Management LP Takes $18.45 Million Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 161,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,446,000. Chord Energy comprises 4.5% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $188.02.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.44. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,165.70. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Williams Trading set a $155.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.92.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

