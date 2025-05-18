Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Stock Position Decreased by Thomist Capital Management LP

Thomist Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,738 shares during the quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlas Lithium were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Lithium by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 111,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Lithium by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 37,294 shares during the period. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Lithium stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Atlas Lithium Co. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

Atlas Lithium ( NASDAQ:ATLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Lithium Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

