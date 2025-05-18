Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.71 and last traded at $44.71. Approximately 53,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 16,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,664,000.

About Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

