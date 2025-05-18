Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Trading Up 15% – Here’s Why

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Grieg Seafood ASA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the farming, production, and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

