Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Trading Up 15% – Here’s Why

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Grieg Seafood ASA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRGSF
Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance
About Grieg Seafood ASA
Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the farming, production, and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grieg Seafood ASA
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.