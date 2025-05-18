Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). 1,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 323,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 5.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.31.

About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

