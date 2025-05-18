K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Price Down 2% – Time to Sell?

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) was down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$12.46 and last traded at C$12.68. Approximately 413,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 671,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNT shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Canada raised shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

About K92 Mining

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.07.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

