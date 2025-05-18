Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.93. Approximately 6,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 21,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.15. The firm has a market cap of C$254.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

