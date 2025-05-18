Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Trading Up 83.3% – Time to Buy?

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) rose 83.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 26,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 38,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Highlands REIT Stock Up 83.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 18.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock.

