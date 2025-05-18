Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.09 and last traded at $31.09. 39,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 235,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.
Standard Chartered Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18.
Standard Chartered Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.6578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Chartered
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.