Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.09 and last traded at $31.09. 39,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 235,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.6578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

