Select Equity Group L.P. Invests $1.31 Million in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWIN. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,468,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,437,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,790,844.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,917.80. The trade was a 46.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,458 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $39.22 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

