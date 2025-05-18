Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 2,985 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

