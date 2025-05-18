Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $153.78 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,925,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,346 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Medtronic worth $153,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 47,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 327.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 227,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 117,809 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4%

Medtronic stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

