Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Magna International were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Magna International by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,049,000 after buying an additional 1,568,953 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Magna International by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,395,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,087,000 after acquiring an additional 822,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magna International by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after acquiring an additional 371,437 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Magna International by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 172,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Magna International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Magna International from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Magna International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Magna International from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Magna International from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Magna International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Magna International Stock Up 0.7%

Magna International stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Magna International Profile

(Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.