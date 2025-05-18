Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,346 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 945.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 90,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 81,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Avantor by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,788.12. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

