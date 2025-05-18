Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 290 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $125.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

