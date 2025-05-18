OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

OCANF opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.