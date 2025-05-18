Pan American Silver Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at C$31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.39. The firm has a market cap of C$8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.28, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$24.96 and a 1 year high of C$39.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$45.25 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Martin Wafforn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.02, for a total transaction of C$720,496.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.35, for a total transaction of C$145,394.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

