ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 161,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 75,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 107,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,789,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of OKE stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average of $97.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.