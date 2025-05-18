Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 409,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,000. Surgery Partners accounts for approximately 0.3% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Surgery Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $23.94 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $76,028.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,498.72. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $161,726.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,849.36. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

