VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Two Star Manager LLC

Two Star Manager LLC lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,689 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for approximately 5.8% of Two Star Manager LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Two Star Manager LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VeriSign worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,840,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 692,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,319,000 after purchasing an additional 504,748 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,746,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,844 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,097,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,062,000 after purchasing an additional 403,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VRSN opened at $283.14 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.79 and a twelve month high of $288.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.80.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $170,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,955.65. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Calys sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total transaction of $112,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,769.95. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,447 shares of company stock worth $386,654. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

