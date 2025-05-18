OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,602,000 after purchasing an additional 798,438 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $2,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

