OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meketa Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 182,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 358,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,125,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,487.98. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $233.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.44 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

