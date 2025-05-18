OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,928,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 848,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,999,000 after acquiring an additional 438,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $50,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 261,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,862,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 246,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after acquiring an additional 151,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.60.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $194.33 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $172.72 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.35.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

