International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

International Paper Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:IP opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.39 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

