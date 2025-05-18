OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GFL. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

