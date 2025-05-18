Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,861,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Ball by 531,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ball by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,253,000 after acquiring an additional 36,809 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Ball by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 523,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Ball by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $70.73. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

