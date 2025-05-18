OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,869,000 after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 45,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $300.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.74. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

